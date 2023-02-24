Hershey defeats Hi-Line for C2-11 championship

Hershey Subdistrict
By Jon Allen
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 10:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Hershey Panthers took the victory over the Hi-Line Bulls Thursday evening in Hershey to win the C2-11 sub-district championship.

The Panthers jumped out to a 13-8 lead after the first quarter, and extended that lead to 11 throughout the second quarter. In the third Hershey jumped out again to lead by 14 early in the quarter, but Hi-Line did not quit today as they pulled the deficit down to 8 in the 4th quarter, but Hershey would not be denied in this one as they end up taking the win by 10, 50-40.

Hershey moves on to a district final, they will find out who their opponent is either Friday evening, or Saturday, as the Panthers will most likely be making a road trip for a chance to go to state in Lincoln.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

