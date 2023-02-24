Lincoln Co. Sheriff warns of new scams targeting elderly

Phone Scam
Phone Scam(MGN)
By Jon Allen
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 9:56 PM CST
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Lincoln County Sheriffs Office warns residents of scams, where a caller is trying to get their target to pay money, sometimes totaling over $10,000.

Lincoln County Sheriff Jerome Kramer says that the recently scammers have started to ask for payment using Bitcoin as well as traditional cash deposits.

Sheriff Kramer also noted that these scams tend to target the elderly, and says a good way for younger family members to help is to have your older family members call and them when they receive what could potentially be a scam call. Scammers will use tactics like saying a family member is in jail and needs bond money to try and have their target pay.

Scam calls can be difficult to identify due to the scammer spoofing local phone numbers to make it seem like someone in the community is calling.

