Lincoln County men reflect on heart issues during American Heart Month

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - February is American Heart Month. Two Lincoln County men, each experiencing a health emergency that could have been deadly, are sharing an important message in hopes of preventing others from experiencing the same.

David Fudge and Tommy Vieyra are known in the area as active and engaged members of the community. Fudge serves as the Director of NEBRASKAland Days while Vieyra owns the Nebraska Athletic Club. Now they are opening up about their stories.

“I woke up right around 4:30 in the morning and it really felt like somebody had their knee in the middle of my shoulder,” Fudge said. Vieyra recalls eating supper around 9:30 p.m. and going to bed, “As soon as I sat down on the bed I felt this tug in my sternum. As the night went on the pain increased.”

Both Fudge and Vieyra suffered a heart attack late last year just a few weeks apart from one another, with one common denominator.

Dr. Saleh El Dassouki, a cardiologist at Great Plains Health that treated both men, said, “Both of them had the same issue with the same valve, we call it the widow maker for a reason. A lot of people don’t make it. Fortunately, they were both able to be at the hospital in a short period of time, and literally within minutes we had the vessel open and they had the flow back.”

Fudge and Vieyra were both shocked to receive their diagnosis. Vieyra said, “My lifestyle is moderate to intense exercise regularly, so this was really puzzling.” Fudge said, “My job is not one where I sit behind a desk all the time. So I never viewed myself as being unhealthy. The hardest part of this has been the mental aspect, how did this happen to me?”

Doctors say the average man enters a higher risk range when they turn 40. Stressing that time is of the essence when suffering a heart-related illness. “In our world, we say time is muscle, because really once the event happens you are on the clock and the more you wait the more muscle, tissue, and cells that are going to die.” Dr. Ramez Smairat, a cardiologist at Great Plains Health, said.

Some heart attacks are sudden and intense but others start slowly with mild pain or discomfort. According to the American Heart Association, common signs of a heart attack include: chest discomfort, along with discomfort in other parts of the body such as arms, back, neck stomach, or even jaw. Other common signs include shortness of breath, breaking out in a cold sweat, nausea, or lightheadedness.

