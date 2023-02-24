Rascal Martinez performs at Saint Patrick High School

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Rascal Martinez made a special appearance at Saint Patrick High School Friday morning for some praise and worship with the students at the school.

Deacon Matt Irish, the principal of Saint Patrick High School, said Martinez and other musicians visiting the school to perform in front of the kids is not only touching their souls with music, but also with their life stories.

“Everyday, we have a worship time for each of students,” Irish said. “We try bringing people in to witness about their life. How they are walking their faith in Jesus Christ.”

Martinez and Irish has had a great relationship over the years. Irish has seen Martinez go through thick and thin through life, and he thought that inviting Martinez would really bring inspiration to the youth of the school.

“I know Rascal for many years now and he is a man who try to hold on to his faith journeys through life. So we wanted him to share that journey with our students,” Irish said.

Martinez said that there is a process when it comes to not only the music he writes, but also on holding on the faith with Jesus Christ through the ups and down in life, and that it can bring hope to others.

“When I write a song, I sit down, play my guitar, and write whatever comes out. It’s what I go by. That’s how I get it out. Then I’ll go back and rewrite it. That’s just my process,” Martinez said. “I think I want to present it how it’s supposed to be presented. It’s an honest and authentic songs, that I hope that students can take that and see the career I chosen and see that really anything is possible. With God, there is a lot possibilities.”

The songs that Martinez performed included:

Hold on (a song about life in general),

Please Come to me (based on Martinez’s life),

It’s pretty hard (based on the death of Martinez’s grandpa’s death with Alzheimer’s), and

Milo(a song based on Martinez’s newborn son, Milo)

The takeaway Martinez wanted to share is that when writing songs, you have to have integrity and truth.

“Songs that I write are true and genuine as I can. I try to be honest. Heartfelt songs that are very true to me,” Martinez said.

Martinez is a native of Sutherland, 29-years-old, and been a musician for over 10 years. Martinez is currently married and has a son named Milo, and has parents that reside in North Platte.

