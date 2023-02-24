Reaching One Classroom at a Time EP:12

News 2 at Ten
By Kelsley Wilkinson
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 3:38 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Public Schools Foundation and Fat Dogs partnered and awarded REACH grant #12 to Mrs. Kimmi Sharp.

Sharp serves as Eisenhower’s librarian, and the name of her project is Growing Some R Readers to All R Readers. Sharp’s goal is to have two outdoor library boxes outside so that students can have books all year.

“They are kids who do not read once they walk out the door until they return in August, so this is just a great way to encourage them to read more, and to have a way for all the kids in the neighborhood, no matter what school they went to, to have a place to get a book to read,” Sharp said.

“With the growing community around here and how the playground is used over the summer, we got the trail in a path outside, and kids are going by here all the time on their bikes and hoverboards, and having access out there, it’s going to get a lot of attention,” said Brad LaChapelle Eisenhower Principal.

New grant winners will be chosen each week. You can watch these stories every Thursday at 6 p.m. on NBC Nebraska News 2.

If you want to nominate a teacher who is deserving of the Reach grant and should be featured on our “Reaching One Classroom at a Time” segment, submit their name here.

If you’d like to support the North Platte Public Schools Foundation and their REACH grants, you can donate here.

