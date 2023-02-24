Safety tips for the extreme cold

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Drivers and ranchers have to be extremely cautious when a winter system comes into town. For drivers, there is a potential chance to get stuck in the snow, which can cause potentially life-threatening conditions if you are not properly prepared. Brandon Myers, who is the Director of Region 51 Emergency Management, mentioned, “We recommend people to do is, if they have to be out during the bad inclement weather, make a plan ahead, know their routes, know their alternate routes, and check on either the computer or their phone, 511 Nebraska, which will give them all the updates on the road conditions as they are monitored by the weather.” He also said, “Let someone know where you’re going, what route you’re going to take, and when you’re supposed to be there.”

For the ranchers, they are faced with a different problem as it is closing in on calving season, where protecting the cattle is of the utmost importance. Grass-fed beef operations must calve in late spring or early summer in order to meet the nutritional demands of the cattle and maintain a grass-fed operation.

“Hell on their livestock quite a bit. A lot of them will start moving them towards some sort of sheltering weather, so windbreak three lines down and lower depressions. We’re not expecting a whole lot of snow things like that. Try to protect them from that wind cube and kind of hurtle up more so they can use their own body heat and everything,” Myers said of ranching tips.

Staying prepared can help with unforeseen situations like being stuck in the snow or a car battery dying, and it can also help ranchers make their operations run as smoothly as possible.

