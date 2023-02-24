A spectacular and warm weekend ahead for the region

By Andre Brooks
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 8:24 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- After a bitter cold 48 hours, conditions will finally becoming manageable to even enjoyable as we head into Friday, the weekend and Monday.

With high pressure in control, that will open up the Gulf Of Mexico Friday into Monday, and this will bring us calm conditions and warmer temperatures. To start on Friday, highs will be climbing up into the 20s and 30s with overnight lows in the 0s and 10s. As we head into Saturday, dry conditions continue and highs will increase rapidly into the 40s and 50s. On Sunday, widespread 50s will be the theme witth a little extra cloud cover. Overnight Sunday, an area of low pressure will be developing to our south and this promote moisture in the form of clouds and slight rain chances Sunday night, as the low pressure lifts northeastward. Monday, due to the northwesterly flow with the low pressure system, this will drop our temperatures some, but still warm, with values in the 40s and 50s.

Much better conditions as we head into the weekend and Monday
Much better conditions as we head into the weekend and Monday(Andre Brooks)

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David D. Cooper, 46, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of sexual assault of a student.
North Platte high school teacher arrested for sexual assault of student
Nebraska DMV
Rejected by the Nebraska DMV: How specialized license plates are processed
Donovan Raiola, the only returning full-time assistant coach on the Nebraska football coaching...
Raiola calls return to Huskers staff a ‘no brainer’
Ellen Gilland had planned a suicide pact with her husband for weeks, fatally shot her...
Charges reduced for 76-year-old woman accused of killing terminally ill husband
Behind the scenes with Dancing with the Local Stars contestants.
Behind the scenes: Dancing with the Local Stars

Latest News

Drought Digest of the Week 2-24-2023
Drought Digest of the Week 2-24-2023
KNOP Forecast Map 2-23-2023
Gradually warming, mainly dry over the next several days
Warmer conditions as we head into the weekend, and remaining dry
Remaining cold with mainly sunny conditions Thursday; Warming during the weekend
Weather Quiz 2-23-2023
Weather Quiz 2-23-2023