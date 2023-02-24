A spectacular and warm weekend ahead for the region

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- After a bitter cold 48 hours, conditions will finally becoming manageable to even enjoyable as we head into Friday, the weekend and Monday.

With high pressure in control, that will open up the Gulf Of Mexico Friday into Monday, and this will bring us calm conditions and warmer temperatures. To start on Friday, highs will be climbing up into the 20s and 30s with overnight lows in the 0s and 10s. As we head into Saturday, dry conditions continue and highs will increase rapidly into the 40s and 50s. On Sunday, widespread 50s will be the theme witth a little extra cloud cover. Overnight Sunday, an area of low pressure will be developing to our south and this promote moisture in the form of clouds and slight rain chances Sunday night, as the low pressure lifts northeastward. Monday, due to the northwesterly flow with the low pressure system, this will drop our temperatures some, but still warm, with values in the 40s and 50s.

Much better conditions as we head into the weekend and Monday (Andre Brooks)

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.