Boy’s basketball district finals match-ups set

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The NSAA announced district finals match-up pairings for boy’s basketball on Saturday morning.

Nine area teams earned a spot in the district finals either through winning their sub-districts on Thursday, or by accumulation of wildcard points throughout the season.

Starting off in D-1, top ranked Saint Pat’s takes on 16 seed Boyd County in their district final over in Grand Island at Northwest High School on Tuesday, February 28th.

Also in D-1, second seeded Maywood-Hayes Center earns one of the wildcard spots after their loss to Saint Pat’s in the sub-district final, the Wolves will play 15 seed Loomis in Maywood on Tuesday also.

Staying in D-1, Dundy County-Stratton earns the fifth seed, and travels to Kearney who will host the Tigers and Humphrey/Lindsey Holy Family on Monday, February 27th.

Moving to D-2, Paxton earns the sixth seed after defeating Mullen in their sub-district final, and will play Stuart in Broken Bow on Tuesday.

Staying in D-2, Mullen earns a wildcard spot despite their loss to Paxton Thursday, and they travel to Ord to take on Santee on Tuesday.

Finally in D-2, Medicine Valley earns the final spot with their win over Wallace on Thursday, and they will face a tough task as they travel to take on top seeded Shelton on Monday.

In C-2, the Hershey Panthers make an appearance as they earn a 15 seed with their win over Hi-Line on Thursday, the Panthers travel to take on Amherst on Monday.

In Class C-1, undefeated Ogallala earns the two seed behind Wahoo, and the Indians travel to Gothenburg for a neutral site game against Adams Central on Monday.

Finally in Class B, McCook earns a spot in the district finals after their win over Northwest in the sub-district, the Bison travel to York where they will play on Tuesday.

Winners from these district finals make their way to the state tournament in Lincoln, which begins on March 8th at Pinnacle Bank Arena and the Devaney Center.

