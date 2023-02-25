Girls District Finals: Gothenburg hosts Scotus Central Catholic for the C1-7 District Finals

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Gothenburg Lady Swedes host the Scotus Central Catholic Lady Shamrocks in the C1-7 District Finals Game.

The Lady Swedes hold a 19-3 record so far on the season, while the Lady Shamrocks are 19-5.

Gothenburg competed in the C1-11 Sub-District where they defeated Broken Bow in the Championship by a final score of 57-31. Scotus Central Catholic competed in the C1-7 Sub-District final against David City and claimed the 50-34 victory.

After battling the entire game, the Swedes were able to come away with the 44-36 win over Scotus Central Catholic. Gothenburg will play in the State Tournament Wednesday, March 1st through Saturday, March 4th.

“Extremely proud, you know a 7 and 10 match up is never a for sure thing and I think we did a really good job of we held our time, we held it together we did what we wanted to do and we set the pace of the game and over all I’m really proud of them,” says Kassie Schuett Gothenburg’s Head Girl’s Basketball Coach.

