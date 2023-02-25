Girls District Finals: Medicine Valley faces Shelton in the D2-2 District Championship

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Medicine Valley Raiders made the trip to Shelton to face the Shelton Bulldogs in the D2-2 District Finals Game.

The Lady Raiders come into the game with a 13-10 record, while Shelton owns a 22-1 record on the season.

Medicine Valley defeated Wauneta-Palisade in the Championship Round of the D2-9 Sub-District by a final score of 56-51. Shelton defeated Lawrence-Nelson in the Championship Round of the D2-6 Sub-District by a final score of 65-18.

The Lady Bulldogs go on to capture the 61-30 win over Medicine Valley to secure their spot in the State Tournament.

Medicine Valley will end their season with a 13-11 overall record.

