Girls District Finals: Medicine Valley faces Shelton in the D2-2 District Championship

High School Basketball
News 2 at Ten
By Lindsey Bonner
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 10:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Medicine Valley Raiders made the trip to Shelton to face the Shelton Bulldogs in the D2-2 District Finals Game.

The Lady Raiders come into the game with a 13-10 record, while Shelton owns a 22-1 record on the season.

Medicine Valley defeated Wauneta-Palisade in the Championship Round of the D2-9 Sub-District by a final score of 56-51. Shelton defeated Lawrence-Nelson in the Championship Round of the D2-6 Sub-District by a final score of 65-18.

The Lady Bulldogs go on to capture the 61-30 win over Medicine Valley to secure their spot in the State Tournament.

Medicine Valley will end their season with a 13-11 overall record.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David D. Cooper, 46, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of sexual assault of a student.
North Platte high school teacher arrested for sexual assault of student
Nebraska DMV
Rejected by the Nebraska DMV: How specialized license plates are processed
Behind the scenes with Dancing with the Local Stars contestants.
Behind the scenes: Dancing with the Local Stars
Volleyball Day in Nebraska is coming to Memorial Stadium this August.
Husker Volleyball to play match in Memorial Stadium
Ellen Gilland had planned a suicide pact with her husband for weeks, fatally shot her...
Charges reduced for 76-year-old woman accused of killing terminally ill husband

Latest News

North Platte Swimming Highlights
North Platte Swim competes in State Swimming Preliminarys
Girls Basketball: Gothenburg vs. Scotus Central Catholic Highlights
Girls District Finals: Gothenburg hosts Scotus Central Catholic for the C1-7 District Finals
North Platte State Swimming Highlights
North Platte State Swim Highlights
Paxton district final
Paxton District Final