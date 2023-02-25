GNC celebrates grand opening at new location

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -GNC celebrates their grand opening at their new location at district 177, the first business to move into the newly built storefronts.

The popular health food store moved into their location on January 24th, and have operated their for normal hours despite continued construction on the building.

“We have had a lot of new customers come in,” said Rosemary Johnson, store manager at the location, “some even say they didn’t know that we had a GNC in town, so it’s been exciting that we have had several new people come in.”

The grand opening continues throughout the weekend, with gift card giveaways available for some lucky shoppers.

Johnson told News 2 that she expects to see more businesses moving into the new building in the coming months, with one moving in as soon as March.

