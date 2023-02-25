Lincoln Public Schools hosts educator interview fair

District Leadership Center entrance
District Leadership Center entrance(10/11)
By Isabella Benson
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 10:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Public Schools hosted an educator interview fair on Friday in hopes to hire for the 2023-2024 school year.

The Director of Recruitment for LPS, Erik Witt, said this was the second interview fair they have done this month. By the end of this month they will have interviewed about 300 candidates.

The last fair was for internal hires, or people that student taught at LPS. This one was for candidates that are not already affiliated with LPS. Witt said this is new, but he thinks this way gives a personal connection.

“Either they haven’t student taught with us, they are teaching in another school district, moving to our community. This gives them the security to know ‘I’m having the chance to interview, I’m being considered for positions,’” Witt said.

How the interview fair works is the interested person contacts LPS, they select a time slot, fill out an application and then choose if they would like their interview in person or virtually. LPS would then connect them with an administrator for the interview.

Witt said about 80 people were expected to participate in the fair, either in person or virtually. The district is looking for a variety of educators like teachers, school psychologists and speech pathologists.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David D. Cooper, 46, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of sexual assault of a student.
North Platte high school teacher arrested for sexual assault of student
Nebraska DMV
Rejected by the Nebraska DMV: How specialized license plates are processed
Behind the scenes with Dancing with the Local Stars contestants.
Behind the scenes: Dancing with the Local Stars
Volleyball Day in Nebraska is coming to Memorial Stadium this August.
Husker Volleyball to play match in Memorial Stadium
Ellen Gilland had planned a suicide pact with her husband for weeks, fatally shot her...
Charges reduced for 76-year-old woman accused of killing terminally ill husband

Latest News

GNC moves into it's new location in District 177
GNC celebrates grand opening at new location
GNC Grand Opening
GNC Opening
KNOP Weather Headlines 2-24-2023
Gradually warming, mainly dry over the next several days
February is American Heart Month and Dr. Steven Kelley with the Baton Rouge Cardiology Center...
Lincoln County men reflect on heart issues during American Heart Month