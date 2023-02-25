North Platte Swim competes in State Swimming Preliminarys

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Both the Boy’s and Girl’s Swim Teams from North Platte High School competed in the Preliminary Round of the State Swim Meet at the Devaney Center in Lincoln.

First on the day was the girl’s portion of the competition.

In the 200 Medley Relay the North Platte Girls (Samantha Bales, Sydney Hatch, Kadence Dowhower, and Nora Wehr) placed 21st with a time of 2:00.70.

The North Platte Girls also competed in the 200 Yard Free Style Relay (Dana Sorenson, Nora Wehr, Sydney Hatch, and Kadence Dowhower) where they placed 19th with a time of 1:45.87

The final relay of the day that the Lady Dawgs competed in was the 400 Yard Freestyle Relay (Dana Sorenson, Nora Wehr, Sydney Hatch, and Kadence Dowhower). The Lady Dawgs placed 16th in the event with a time of 3:53.70.

Senior Dana Sorenson competed in the 50 Yard Freestyle where she placed 23rd with a time of 25.66. Sorenson also competed in the 100 Yard Freestyle placing 20th with a time of 55.75.

The Boy’s Preliminary Competition took place at the conclusion of the girls.

The Dawgs competed in the 200 Yard Medley (Cooper Leibhart, Noah Short, Tanner Schmid-Sutton, and Luke Tegtmeier) and placed 15th win a time of 1:44.76.

North Platte also had a Relay compete in the 200 Yard Freestyle (Luke Tegtmeier, RJ Stefka, David Fitzpatrick, and Noah Short.) The 200 Yard Freestyle Relay finished up 26th with a time of 1:38.30

The final relay competing for the Dawgs was the 400 Yard Freestyle Relay which was comprised of Leibhart, David Fitzpartick, Noah Short, and Schmid-Sutton. North Platte finished 19th in the 400 Yard Freestyle Relay with a time of 3:33.19.

Cooper Leibhart competed in the 200 Yard IM for the Dawgs where he finished 22nd with a time of 2:08.13.

Tanner Schmid-Sutton competed in the 100 Yard Butterfly. Schmid-Sutton placed 13th in the 100 Yard Butterfly with a time of 54.67.

Schmid-Sutton also competed in the 100 Yard Backstroke along with Leibhart. Schmid-Sutton finished 12th with a time of 55.09 while Leibhart finished 14th with a time of 55.27.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.