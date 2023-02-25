Paxton falls to St. Mary’s in district final match-up

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Paxton Tigers girl’s basketball season came to an end on Friday evening in Broken Bow as the Tigers lost to St. Mary’s 75-42.

The Tigers fell behind early as the Cardinals jumped out to a quick 8-2 lead, and led by 19-8 after the first quarter. Paxton made some adjustments throughout the game to their zone defense, but it wouldn’t be enough as St. Mary’s kept knocking down threes, and showed why they have only lost two games all season.

The Tigers finish the season with a 15-7 record, and graduate just one senior, Jayden Gartner, off of the 12 player roster.

