KNOP’s Pet of the Week: Meet George!
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 6:49 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - George was surrendered to the North Platte animal shelter and is looking for a new home.
While he may be eight years old, he certainly doesn’t seem it. He wanted to play fetch with us when we met. He was a little bit shy at first, but once he gets to know you, he’s a blast, living up to the name, mans best friend.
To meet George you can contact the North Platte Animal Shelter at 308-535-6780.
