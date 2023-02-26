Nebraska State Patrol vehicle involved in crash near North Bluff

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -A Nebraska State Patrol vehicle was involved in a crash near North 40th Street and Mill Road on Sunday at 3:42 p.m.

NSP said an officer had responded to a hit-and-run earlier in the day. As the NSP officer pursed the fleeing car, the pursuit ended on the gravel road off of 40th Street.

This is an ongoing incident. Stay connect to 1011now.com for the latest information.

Nebraska State Patrol responded to a crash near North 40th Street and Mill Road on Sunday at 3:42 p.m. (John Grinvalds)

