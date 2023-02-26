Nebraska State Patrol vehicle involved in crash near North Bluff

Nebraska State Patrol responded to a crash near North Bluff on Sunday.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 4:45 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -A Nebraska State Patrol vehicle was involved in a crash near North 40th Street and Mill Road on Sunday at 3:42 p.m.

NSP said an officer had responded to a hit-and-run earlier in the day. As the NSP officer pursed the fleeing car, the pursuit ended on the gravel road off of 40th Street.

This is an ongoing incident. Stay connect to 1011now.com for the latest information.

Nebraska State Patrol responded to a crash near North 40th Street and Mill Road on Sunday at...
Nebraska State Patrol responded to a crash near North 40th Street and Mill Road on Sunday at 3:42 p.m.(John Grinvalds)
Nebraska State Patrol responded to a crash near North 40th Street and Mill Road on Sunday at...
Nebraska State Patrol responded to a crash near North 40th Street and Mill Road on Sunday at 3:42 p.m.(John Grinvalds)
Nebraska State Patrol responded to a crash near North 40th Street and Mill Road on Sunday at...
Nebraska State Patrol responded to a crash near North 40th Street and Mill Road on Sunday at 3:42 p.m.(John Grinvalds)

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Boy’s basketball district finals match-ups set
David D. Cooper, 46, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of sexual assault of a student.
North Platte high school teacher arrested for sexual assault of student
Nebraska DMV
Rejected by the Nebraska DMV: How specialized license plates are processed
The North Platte Community Playhouse is planning on showing Oscar Best Picture nominees before...
North Platte Community Playhouse showing Best Picture nominated films
George
KNOP’s Pet of the Week: Meet George!

Latest News

FILE - In this July 31, 2018, file photo a Union Pacific train travels through Union, Neb....
Train car catches fire west of Cozad
Nebraska conservatives set sights on education takeover
Nebraska temps
Slightly cooler temperatures to move in next week, snow to stay out
The North Platte Community Playhouse is planning on showing Oscar Best Picture nominees before...
North Platte Community Playhouse showing Best Picture nominated films