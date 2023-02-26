North Platte Community Playhouse showing Best Picture nominated films

By Ian Mason
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 6:56 PM CST
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Community Playhouse is planning on showing Oscar Best Picture nominees before the award show later this year.

Movie manager, Benjamin Hill, told us it was no easy task to get the clearance to play the movies, but they have managed to scrape together an impressive lineup.

“We’ll, it’s been kind of a difficult process,” Hill said.

The showings of Avatar: The Way of Water will be on February 25 at 3 and 7pm, and another one on February 26, at 3pm.

