Train car catches fire west of Cozad

News 2 at Ten Saturday
By Ian Mason
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 4:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - In the latest development in a string of rail incidents in Dawson County, a Union Pacific rail car caught fire on Saturday west of Cozad.

Upon emergency response’s arrival there were flames coming out of the top of the car.

Dawson County Sheriff’s Office, Cozad Volunteer Fire Department, Cozad Police Department, Dawson County Emergency Management, Union Pacific Haz-Mat, and Union Pacific Police responded to the scene at 12:30 p.m..

Dawson County Emergency Manager Brian Woldt said a passerby on the south side of the railroad track reported the fire and that Union Pacific personnel inspected the car and found no leaks or damage.

The train was stopped on the tracks waiting for clearance to head to North Platte.

The scene was cleared at 3:30 p.m..

