NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - 1 Book 4 North Platte announces this years book choice on Sunday at the Lincoln County Historical Museum.

The organization was founded during a divisive time in the United States as a way to bring diverse groups of people together to talk about a book, and get different perspectives on it from everyone.

This year, the group chose “Small World” by Jonathan Evison.

The book focuses on immigrants to Nebraska, and the different people to settle the land over the centuries. “Small World” also brings up how trains have played a major role in the state and how important they are for the people who have settled the state.

