Hamilton County man arrested for killing wife during argument, NSP says

A murder investigation is underway at this home located at 502 Carnahan Street in Marquette.
A murder investigation is underway at this home located at 502 Carnahan Street in Marquette.(KSNB Local4)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 11:14 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
AURORA, Neb. (KSNB) - A 49-year-old Hamilton County woman is dead and her husband has been arrested for her murder, according to the Nebraska State Patrol.

The investigation began at approximately 12:45 p.m. Sunday, when the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call at a residence of 502 Carnahan Street in Marquette.

The sheriff’s office arrived to find Angela Adams dead inside the home. The sheriff’s office then requested assistance from NSP. Investigators learned that Adams had been with her husband, Jeffrey Adams, Saturday evening, but he was not at the home when authorities arrived to investigate the incident.

A short time later, Jeffrey Adams arrived at the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office to turn himself in. He was arrested by Nebraska State Patrol investigators. Investigators said the incident began with an argument, during which Jeffrey Adams struck Angela Adams multiple times. Jeffrey Adams then left the home.

Adams, 47, has been lodged in Hamilton County Jail for second degree murder. The investigation remains ongoing.

Jeffrey Adams
Jeffrey Adams(Hamilton County Jail)
(KOLN/Gray TV)

