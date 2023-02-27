Lincoln County Commissioners tackle a variety of issues at weekly meeting

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Lincoln County Commissioners continued their conversation on accepting a bid for the probation office remodel project near East A and North Dewey streets in downtown North Platte Monday morning.

Some concerns surfaced on the cost of the bid by Wayne Dowhower Construction. District 2 Commissioner Kent Weems said in part, “that number is far over our estimation, it’s giving me a lot of grief about the expense of gutting the electrical, lighting, and so forth.”

Commissioners would, however, go on to accept the previously mentioned bid while authorizing architect Lee Davies to negotiate with the contractor in ways to lower the overall cost of the project.

The Lincoln County Commissioners passed a pair of resolutions in support of legislation introduced in the 108th Nebraska Legislative Session during the meeting. LB234, which centers on the mandatory reporting by railroad companies about complaints received from the public regarding blocked railroad crossings, was included.

District 4 Commissioner Chris Bruns said for him, “this is an issue that I had experienced a few times this last year. One that comes to mind occurred on September 9th, late in the evening. The crossing at Airport Road was blocked for over four hours and there was very little cooperation with the powers to be to get that train moved. It’s a safety issue.” Commissioners adopted a similar resolution for District 42 Senator Mike Jacobson’s two-person crew bill.

The meeting also included three interviews for individuals that had applied to succeed Jeff Higgins who retired earlier this month. Following vigorous discussion, Commissioners voted 4-1 to appoint Booker Boyer who has been employed with the county for 14 years.

The Lincoln County Commissioners meeting that occurred Monday morning was live streamed on their YouTube Page, a link is provided below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=navlkdXnbRo

