Man charged with first-degree murder appears in Lincoln County District Court

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Logan Divine appeared in Lincoln County District Court via teleconference on Monday afternoon.

Divine faces charges of First-Degree Murder and Use of a Weapon to Commit a Felony stemming back from a 2021 incident, which left 23-year-old Geoffery Allen dead.

The court set a date of May 1 for Divine’s next appearance. Divine’s lawyer, Martin Troshynski, said he received an amended offer for Divine to review.

