Nebraska State Patrol arrests Falls City man in child exploitation investigation

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 4:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FALLS CITY, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska State Patrol Investigators arrested a Falls City man after a child exploitation investigation on Monday.

In July 2022, NSP received information regarding a child exploitation incident. Following an investigation, 36-year-old Matthew J. Timothy was arrested by NSP for possession and distribution of child pornography.

Timothy was lodged in Richardson County Jail. The investigation remains ongoing.

