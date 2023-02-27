Windy, but nice conditions Monday; Mild conditions continue Tuesday into Wednesday

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- Our system made it through the area Sunday and its wake, it’s created windy conditions for the area Monday, but it’s going to be nice during the day.

That system is currently is in the Ohio Valley, and with a new high pressure system moving quickly into the area Monday into Wednesday. This is going to create gusty winds during the day Monday with speeds 20 to 30 mph. Other than that, the high pressure system will provide the area with calm, sunny conditions and highs in the 40s, with some areas reaching 50 degrees and lows in the 20s.

Gusty, but nice conditions are in store for the area Monday (Andre Brooks)

As we head into the day Tuesday into Wednesday, our high pressure system will continue to move towards the east, and this will keep the area quiet and mild with highs in the 40s and lows in the 10s and 20s. As we head into the night on Wednesday into Thursday, a weak disturbance will move through and this provide the area with a small snow chance. Any snowfall should be below an inch. Highs will drop into the 30s on Thursday.

High pressure to move eastward, making way for weak disturbance Wednesday night into Thursday (Andre Brooks)

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.