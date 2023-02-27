Woman stabbed near Omaha homeless shelter, police looking for suspect

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police are investigating after a woman was stabbed Monday morning.

The Omaha Police Department says officers responded to 1401 North 18th Street, an address associated with the Sienna Francis House, Monday at 7:28 a.m. for a stabbing incident.

Officers arrived and found a 41-year-old woman who allegedly told them she was stabbed during an altercation with another woman. The victim was sent to Nebraska Medical Center in critical condition.

The suspect left the scene in a Chevy Trailblazer and police are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers.

