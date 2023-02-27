Woman stabbed near Omaha homeless shelter, police looking for suspect

(MGN)
By Jacob Comer
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 11:01 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police are investigating after a woman was stabbed Monday morning.

The Omaha Police Department says officers responded to 1401 North 18th Street, an address associated with the Sienna Francis House, Monday at 7:28 a.m. for a stabbing incident.

Officers arrived and found a 41-year-old woman who allegedly told them she was stabbed during an altercation with another woman. The victim was sent to Nebraska Medical Center in critical condition.

The suspect left the scene in a Chevy Trailblazer and police are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Boy’s basketball district finals match-ups set
A Nebraska State Patrol trooper on patrol
Nebraska State Patrol SWAT arrests Lyons man after standoff
FILE - In this July 31, 2018, file photo a Union Pacific train travels through Union, Neb....
Train car catches fire west of Cozad
David D. Cooper, 46, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of sexual assault of a student.
North Platte high school teacher arrested for sexual assault of student
George
KNOP’s Pet of the Week: Meet George!

Latest News

A murder investigation is underway at this home located at 502 Carnahan Street in Marquette.
Hamilton County man arrested for killing wife during argument, NSP says
The Nebraska State Patrol was involved in a crash north of 40th and Mill Road Sunday afternoon...
Lincoln man arrested after hit-and-run, pursuit in northern Lancaster County
Gusty, but nice conditions are in store for the area Monday
Windy, but nice conditions Monday; Mild conditions continue Tuesday into Wednesday
1 Book 4 North Platte announces this years book choice on Sunday at the Lincoln County...
1 Book 4 North Platte announces this years book choice