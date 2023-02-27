WWII veteran gets surprise birthday parade celebration

Emerson Pell served in the U.S. Navy as an Aviation Machinist Mate Third Class.
Emerson Pell served in the U.S. Navy as an Aviation Machinist Mate Third Class.(WHSV)
By Cora Dickey and Debra Worley
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 2:44 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV/Gray News) – World War II veterans are a rare sight these days, which is likely one of the reasons a community in Virginia felt it was so important to honor 98-year-old Emerson Pell.

Pell served in the U.S. Navy as an Aviation Machinist Mate Third Class.

He was surprised with a parade at his home in Augusta County by his family — featuring friends, the Jeep Club of Stuarts Draft, and the Swoope Volunteer Fire Department.

The birthday boy said he felt blessed throughout his life between a loving family, working in construction with his son, and war stories he remembers like it was yesterday.

One thing he cherishes most about his life is the 64-year marriage he had.

“The best blessing I had was meeting my wife when I did. Her people and my people too didn’t go for it, they didn’t like it. They said it wouldn’t work, but it did,” Pell said.

At 98 years old, Pell got his driver’s license renewed for five years. One thing he looks forward to this year is getting back behind the wheel of his truck.

Copyright 2023 WHSV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Boy’s basketball district finals match-ups set
A Nebraska State Patrol trooper on patrol
Nebraska State Patrol SWAT arrests Lyons man after standoff
FILE - In this July 31, 2018, file photo a Union Pacific train travels through Union, Neb....
Train car catches fire west of Cozad
A murder investigation is underway at this home located at 502 Carnahan Street in Marquette.
Hamilton County man arrested for killing wife during argument, NSP says
David D. Cooper, 46, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of sexual assault of a student.
North Platte high school teacher arrested for sexual assault of student

Latest News

Logan Divine appeared in Lincoln County District Court Monday
Man charged with first-degree murder appears in Lincoln County District Court
FILE - President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris stand on stage at the Democratic...
Biden, Harris host reception celebrating Black History Month
Supreme Court will hear arguments on two lawsuits which challenge the Biden administration’s...
Supreme Court case will determine the fate of student loan forgiveness
Supreme Court case will determine the fate of student loan forgiveness
FILE - Steven Seagal speaks at a news conference while attending an opening ceremony for a...
Putin bestows friendship award on actor Steven Seagal