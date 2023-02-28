2-time Olympic pole vault champion Bob Richards dies at 97

FILE - American pole vaulter Bob Richards, left, talks with Brazilian pole vaulter Helcio...
FILE - American pole vaulter Bob Richards, left, talks with Brazilian pole vaulter Helcio Buck-Silva during a break in a training session in Helsinki, July 11, 1952. Bob Richards, a two-time Olympic pole vault gold medalist who also became an ordained minister, died Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023. He was 97.(AP Photo/Olympic World Photo, Pool, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 10:26 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Bob Richards, a two-time Olympic pole vault gold medalist who also became an ordained minister, died Sunday. He was 97.

USA Track and Field confirmed his death. His son, Brandon, wrote in a social media post that his father “passed in his sleep peacefully surrounded by loved ones.”

Richards competed at the 1948, ‘52 and ‘56 Olympics in the pole vault. He won a bronze medal in his first Olympic go-around, followed by back-to-back gold medals. The versatile athlete known as the “Vaulting Vicar” also competed in the Olympic decathlon in 1956.

From Champaign, Illinois, Richards went on to become a six-time NCAA champion at the University of Illinois. The school said in a release he held the ranking as the No. 1 pole vaulter for eight consecutive years.

He was inducted into the U.S. Olympic Hall of Fame in 1983 after a career that included winning at the Millrose Games 11 straight times. He also appeared on a box of Wheaties cereal.

His sons followed in his pole-vaulting footsteps. In his Facebook post, Brandon Richards said his father began reading the Bible and preaching as a way to overcome his stuttering. He became a pastor who went all around to give lectures, leading to a career as a motivational speaking.

Wrote Brandon Richards of his dad: “We lost a national treasure.” He added that his father “always motivated us kids the same way to be the best we could be. He was the greatest dad I could ever ask for and I will miss him dearly.”

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Logan Divine appeared in Lincoln County District Court Monday
Man charged with first-degree murder appears in Lincoln County District Court
A Nebraska State Patrol trooper on patrol
Nebraska State Patrol SWAT arrests Lyons man after standoff
A murder investigation is underway at this home located at 502 Carnahan Street in Marquette.
Hamilton County man arrested for killing wife during argument, NSP says
Boy’s basketball district finals match-ups set
FILE - In this July 31, 2018, file photo a Union Pacific train travels through Union, Neb....
Train car catches fire west of Cozad

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks at an event to celebrate Black History Month, Monday, Feb. 27, 2023,...
Biden to visit Selma, Ala. for voting rights anniversary
In this Aug. 11, 2014 file photo, actor Tom Sizemore arrives at the premiere of "The...
Tom Sizemore’s family ‘deciding end of life matters’
Blakely is taking his love of sneakers and sharing it with North Platte.
Young entrepreneur to open sneaker store on March 4
Man visiting Las Vegas for son’s bachelor party hits slot jackpot at Strip casino
Man hits slot jackpot at Strip casino during son’s bachelor party in Las Vegas