Biden to nominate Julie Su as next US labor secretary

Julie Su, of Calif., speaks during a hearing of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and...
Julie Su, of Calif., speaks during a hearing of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee for her to be Deputy Secretary of Labor, on Capitol Hill, March 16, 2021, in Washington. President Joe Biden is nominating Julie Su, the current deputy and former California official, as his next Labor Secretary, replacing the departing incumbent, former Boston mayor Marty Walsh.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 12:21 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is nominating Julie Su, the current deputy and former California official, as his next labor secretary, replacing the departing incumbent, former Boston Mayor Marty Walsh.

Su, a civil rights attorney and former head of California’s labor department, was central to negotiations between labor and freight rail companies late last year, working to avert an economically debilitating strike. She also has worked to broaden worker training programs and crack down on wage theft. If confirmed by the Senate, Su would also be the first Asian-American in the Biden administration to serve in the Cabinet at the secretary level.

Biden, in a statement, called her a “champion for workers.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Logan Divine appeared in Lincoln County District Court Monday
Man charged with first-degree murder appears in Lincoln County District Court
A Nebraska State Patrol trooper on patrol
Nebraska State Patrol SWAT arrests Lyons man after standoff
A murder investigation is underway at this home located at 502 Carnahan Street in Marquette.
Hamilton County man arrested for killing wife during argument, NSP says
Boy’s basketball district finals match-ups set
FILE - In this July 31, 2018, file photo a Union Pacific train travels through Union, Neb....
Train car catches fire west of Cozad

Latest News

FILE - Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-Texas, speaks at the the National Press Club in Washington on...
US Rep. Joaquin Castro recovering following cancer surgery
The Biden administration says 26 million people have applied and 16 million have been approved...
Supreme Court weighs Biden student loan plan worth billions
Russian President Vladimir Putin addresses a key meeting of the federal security service.
Putin admits losses in Ukraine
Nebraska State Patrol cruiser
North Platte business sells alcohol to a minor during State Patrol compliance checks