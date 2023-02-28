Boy’s District Finals: Hershey faces Amherst in the C2-2 District Finals

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The 10-13 Hershey Panthers made the trip to Amherst to face the 23-1 Broncos in the C2-2 District Finals.

The Panthers defeated Hi-Line 50-40 in the C2-11 Sub-District Finals to advance to the District Finals. Amherst was victorious in the C2-9 Sub-District where they faced Doniphan-Trumbull and won 75-62.

In the end, Amherst defeated Hershey by a final score of 65-34.

The Panthers will end the season as C2-2 District Runner-ups and with a 10-14 overall record.

