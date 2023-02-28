Boy’s District Finals: Medicine Valley faces Shelton in the D2-1 District Finals

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The 6-16 Medicine Valley Raiders face the 21-1 Shelton Bulldogs in the D2-1 Sub-District Finals.

The Raiders punched their ticket to a District Finals Game when they defeated Wallace 55-48 in the D2-9 Sub-District Finals. Shelton earned their way into the District Finals after a 68-30 win over Red Cloud in the D2-7 Sub-District Finals.

The Shelton Bulldogs went on to defeat the Medicine Valley Raiders by a final score of 90-46.

Medicine Valley will end the season as the D2-1 District Runner-ups and with a 6-17 overall record.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.