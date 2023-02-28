Boy’s District Finals: Ogallala faces Adams Central in the C1-2 District Finals

High School Basketball
News 2 at Ten
By Lindsey Bonner
Published: Feb. 27, 2023
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The 25-0 Ogallala Indians face the 12-12 Adams Central Patriots in the C1-2 District Finals to see who will punch their ticket to the State Tournament.

In the C1-12 Sub-District Championship, The Indians defeated Sidney 65-43 to advance. Adams Central defeated Kearney Catholic in the C1-9 Sub-District Championship 40-31 to advance to a District Finals Game.

The Indians go on to defeat the Patriots by a final score of 66-30 to punch their ticket to the State Tournament.

“Really happy for them. I mean they’ve worked really hard. Tough loss last year to Ashland-Greenwood and we wanted to get back and it was our one goal this year to get back, so extremely proud of them,” says Andy Gillen the Ogallala Boy’s Head Basketball Coach.

The Boy’s State Basketball Tournament will take place March 8th through the 11th in Lincoln.

Boy's Basketball: Medicine Valley vs. Shelton Highlights
Boy’s District Finals: Medicine Valley faces Shelton in the D2-1 District Finals
Boy's Basketball: Hershey vs. Amherst Highlights
Boy’s District Finals: Hershey faces Amherst in the C2-2 District Finals
