Dawson County residents hold town hall meeting in Gothenburg

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Dawson County residents attended a town hall meeting Monday evening at the Gothenburg Public Library to discuss possible wind energy developments being built in the county.

The meeting, led by Eddyville resident Matt McTygue, featured discussion about trying to establish rules regarding the development in the county’s zoning laws.

McTygue said that the development has gone under the radar until recently, and that he did not know about the plans until he received a lease offer at his home one day after work. He said the lease, which he did not sign, would give ground rights of property over to NextEra Energy, the company in charge of the developments, for up to the next 100 years. The initial term is for 40 years, with an option for three concurrent 20 year extensions for the company.

”I came home from work one day,” said McTygue. “There’s a crane sitting in the pasture, that’s kind of odd. Came home from work the next day, and there’s a met tower sticking up, I get on the horn with the county commissioner, he didn’t know anything about it.”

Currently the area included in the development goes from the Buffalo County line 19 miles west.

A petition was circulated last night at the meeting also which called for limitations in the zoning laws to be put in place before the wind turbines can be constructed.

The next meeting for the Zoning Commission is a joint meeting with the Dawson County Commissioners which is scheduled to be held on March 14, at the Annex building in Lexington.

