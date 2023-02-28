Marquette man charged for killing wife during argument

AURORA, Neb. (KSNB) - A Marquette man has been officially charged with second-degree murder in the beating death of his wife.

Jeffrey Adams, 47, appeared in Hamilton County Court Tuesday morning for the murder of 49-year-old Angela Adams.

According to the arrest affidavit, Hamilton County Sheriff Jeromy McCoy responded to 502 Carnahan Street in Marquette around 12:43 p.m. Sunday to a report of a woman in a pool of blood.

Once there, the sheriff identified the victim as Angela Adams, who happened to be the Zoning Administrator for Hamilton County. The sheriff found Angela with a laceration above her eye and one between her eye and nose.

The affidavit says Sheriff McCoy spoke with one of Adams’ sons who had found her Sunday lying facedown in a pool of blood. A male minor was also present at the time.

Adams’ son told the sheriff he had arrived home early Sunday between 1:30 and 2 a.m., and Jeffrey’s pickup wasn’t at home at the time.

Later in the day, Jeffrey Adams arrived at the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office to turn himself in.

The affidavit said that Jeffrey told authorities that he and Angela had gone to the bar in Marquette and then to Central City where they had both been drinking heavily. He said that they had gotten into an argument that continued once they were home.

According to the affidavit, Jeffrey Adams confessed to a Nebraska State Patrol investigator that he had punched Angela in the head twice, leaving her lying on the floor bleeding when he left the house.

Bond has been set 10 percent of $1 million.

A preliminary hearing is set for March 21 at 9:30 a.m.

