North Platte business sells alcohol to a minor during State Patrol compliance checks

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - During the afternoon and evening hours of Sunday, February 26, investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol conducted alcohol compliance checks in Lincoln County.

In total, 14 businesses were checked. One of those businesses sold alcohol to a minor for a non-compliance rate of 7%. All 14 businesses checked the minor’s ID, according to a press release from the Nebraska State Patrol.

The business that sold alcohol to a minor was:

Antonio’s Italian Bistro – North Platte

The businesses include convenience stores, grocery stores, restaurants, liquor stores, and bars. Businesses that sell alcohol to a minor are referred to the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission. Clerks who sell alcohol to a minor are cited for procuring alcohol for a minor.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.