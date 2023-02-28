Partly cloudy with mild temperatures Tuesday; Weather system moving through Wednesday into Thursday

By Andre Brooks
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 8:28 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)-After a nice start to our week, these conditions will flow into the day Tuesday with extra cloud cover, with a weather system moving into the area Wednesday into Thursday.

A southeasterly to southwesterly flow, due to an area of high pressure centered in the Mid-Mississippi River Valley, will continue to give the area temperatures in the 40s and even some 50s. The avaiable moisture will give us more cloud cover across the area with winds around 5 to 25 mph. As we head into the overnight hours, conditions will cool down into the 10s and 20s with mainly clear conditions.

Mild temperatures, breezy conditions, with partly cloudy skies Tuesday
Mild temperatures, breezy conditions, with partly cloudy skies Tuesday(Andre Brooks)

As we head into Wednesday and Thursday, a weak disturbance will be moving through the area. This disturbance will increase the cloud cover around the area Wednesday with highs in the 30s and 40s with winds shifting out of the north and east. Overnight Wednesday into Thursday, snow chances will be on the increase across the region. Snowfall amounts will generally be below an inch. Highs will drop into the 30s on Thursday with a northwesterly flow with a high pressure system moving into the area Thursday night into the weekend.

A weak disturbance to bring a small chance of snow Wednesday night into Thursday with a cooldown
A weak disturbance to bring a small chance of snow Wednesday night into Thursday with a cooldown(Andre Brooks)

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Logan Divine appeared in Lincoln County District Court Monday
Man charged with first-degree murder appears in Lincoln County District Court
A Nebraska State Patrol trooper on patrol
Nebraska State Patrol SWAT arrests Lyons man after standoff
A murder investigation is underway at this home located at 502 Carnahan Street in Marquette.
Hamilton County man arrested for killing wife during argument, NSP says
Boy’s basketball district finals match-ups set
FILE - In this July 31, 2018, file photo a Union Pacific train travels through Union, Neb....
Train car catches fire west of Cozad

Latest News

Weather Quiz 2-28-2023
Weather Quiz 2-28-2023
KNOP Forecast Map 2-27-2023
A cooler workweek ahead with a little moisture
Gusty, but nice conditions are in store for the area Monday
Windy, but nice conditions Monday; Mild conditions continue Tuesday into Wednesday
Weather Lesson 2-27-2023
Weather Lesson 2-27-2023