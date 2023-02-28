Partly cloudy with mild temperatures Tuesday; Weather system moving through Wednesday into Thursday

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)-After a nice start to our week, these conditions will flow into the day Tuesday with extra cloud cover, with a weather system moving into the area Wednesday into Thursday.

A southeasterly to southwesterly flow, due to an area of high pressure centered in the Mid-Mississippi River Valley, will continue to give the area temperatures in the 40s and even some 50s. The avaiable moisture will give us more cloud cover across the area with winds around 5 to 25 mph. As we head into the overnight hours, conditions will cool down into the 10s and 20s with mainly clear conditions.

Mild temperatures, breezy conditions, with partly cloudy skies Tuesday (Andre Brooks)

As we head into Wednesday and Thursday, a weak disturbance will be moving through the area. This disturbance will increase the cloud cover around the area Wednesday with highs in the 30s and 40s with winds shifting out of the north and east. Overnight Wednesday into Thursday, snow chances will be on the increase across the region. Snowfall amounts will generally be below an inch. Highs will drop into the 30s on Thursday with a northwesterly flow with a high pressure system moving into the area Thursday night into the weekend.

A weak disturbance to bring a small chance of snow Wednesday night into Thursday with a cooldown (Andre Brooks)

