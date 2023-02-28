Safe dating presentation seeks to empower parents about healthy teen relationships

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - As Teen Dating Violence Awareness month comes to a close, the Rape and Domestic Abuse Program and the Bridge of Hope Child Advocacy Center joined forces on Monday for a special presentation at the McKinley Education Center.

The presentation helps encourage parents on having conversations with their teen about healthy relationships and awareness of dating violence. The presentation on Monday was one of several presentations both organizations held this month.

“I hope that people are talking about IT a lot more and just becoming more aware because the more you’re aware and the more you talk about it, the more people are going to understand how much help we need and how much help our community needs in fighting this epidemic of abuse,” said McKenzie Miller, outreach coordinator for the Bridge of Hope Advocacy Center.

This is the first year for the presentation. Both organizations say they plan to team up for future events.

