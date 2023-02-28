Shelley leads four Huskers on All-Big Ten teams

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Jaz Shelley claimed first-team All-Big Ten honors from the coaches to headline a group of four Huskers who earned all-conference accolades when the league announced its women’s basketball regular-season awards on B1G Today on the Big Ten Network, Tuesday, Feb. 28.

Shelley, a 5-9 guard from Moe, Australia, led Nebraska with 14.3 points, 6.3 assists and 1.6 steals while adding 4.8 rebounds per game in her second season with the Big Red. She also led the Huskers and ranked among Big Ten leaders with 67 three-pointers on the season.

In Big Ten play, Shelley was even better, ranking 10th in the league in scoring (15.2 ppg), 25th in rebounding (5.5 rpg), fourth in assists (5.9 apg), 16th in steals (1.7 spg), third in three-pointers made per game (2.6) and fourth in free throw percentage (.881).

Shelley, who is also an Academic All-America candidate, is the first Husker to earn first-team All-Big Ten honors under Head Coach Amy Williams. Shelley added second-team all-conference accolades from the Big Ten media.

Alexis Markowski added second-team All-Big Ten honors from league coaches and media for the second straight year. The 6-3 center out of Lincoln Pius X High School led the Big Ten in double-doubles (14) and rebounding (10.2 rpg), while ranking second among the Huskers with 12.4 points per game. Markowski’s 14 double-doubles are tied for the fourth-most by a Husker in a season in school history. With 294 rebounds through 29 games, Markowski is also closing in on becoming just the eighth Husker in history to produce a 300-rebound campaign, joining Janet Smith (2), Jordan Hooper (2), Emily Cady (2), Carol Garey (2), Karen Jennings, Kelsey Griffin and Nafeesah Brown. Markowski, who was on the Naismith Trophy Preseason Watch List, is one of 10 contenders for the Lisa Leslie Award presented to the nation’s top center.

Isabelle Bourne added honorable-mention All-Big Ten recognition from league coaches and media for the third consecutive season. The three-time Husker captain ranked among the top 25 scorers (24th) in Big Ten play with 12.9 points per game, while ranking 15th in the league in rebounding (6.1 rpg). The 6-2 forward from Canberra, Australia, also ranked ninth in the conference in field goal percentage (.512) in league games. A Big Ten Distinguished Scholar in 2021, Bourne is also a two-time Academic All-Big Ten selection who is a candidate for Academic All-America honors in 2023. The three-time Tom Osborne Citizenship Team member was also Nebraska’s Big Ten Sportsmanship Award winner in 2023.

Sam Haiby joined Bourne as a three-time All-Big Ten award winner by claiming honorable-mention recognition from the conference media for the second straight season. The 5-9 guard from Moorhead, Minn., battled back from early season injury to average 10.2 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.5 steals through 19 games. Haiby, who was a second-team All-Big Ten choice in 2020-21, missed 10 of Nebraska’s first 11 games this season while recovering from a leg injury that was originally thought to have ended her fifth season as a Husker before it started. She has since tied the school record for career games played (136), while ranking 12th in school history in career points (1,574), 17th in rebounds (628) and seventh in assists (467).

Nebraska will return to action at the Big Ten Tournament in Minneapolis on Thursday. Tip off between the No. 8 seed Huskers and No. 9 seed Michigan State at the Target Center is set for 11:30 a.m. with live television coverage by the Big Ten Network.

