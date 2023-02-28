Young entrepreneur to open sneaker store on March 4

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -In Lincoln County, a new sneaker shop called Tanks Kicks is opening up this weekend. The sneaker shop will give people in the area an opportunity to purchase high-end sneakers, collectable items, regular kicks, and more.

The idea came from 14-year-old Tim Blakely, a student at St. Patrick’s High School who wanted to bring his online business to the people in the area.

“This is the only sneaker store like this between Lincoln and Denver, and I think it’s a cool place to stop by; there are some pretty cool shoes like lobsters and unions, and a lot of cool shoes like black casts; everybody will love it,” Blakely said.

Blakely is taking his love of sneakers and sharing it with North Platte. “I was on eBay and I knew I was making pretty good money on eBay, then I ended up wanting to invest and hold onto that money, so I bought a few sneakers and I put them up on Snapchat, and they said you can make a pretty good margin off of it, so I said OK, let’s make it a big business, so I decided to do a shop,” Blakely added.

Tanks Kicks opens on Saturday, March 4, and if you want to get a head start on looking at the items that may be available, you can visit their website here.

