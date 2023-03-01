2023 Nebraska Passport stops selected features two North Platte businesses

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Nebraska Tourism has announced the stops included in the 2023 Nebraska Passport program, which features two Lincoln County businesses, The Flower Market and Grain Bin Antique Town.

Sara Talbott said the Flower Market has applied for the program for eight years. “Finally, we’ve been selected for the passport program. We’re really excited to have that for the downtown and for us. It’s really exciting for people especially in the eastern part of the state to realize what we do offer in central/western Nebraska,” Talbott said.

Downtown North Platte and the historic Canteen District have been represented on the Nebraska Passport program in years past with Double Dips Ice Creamery, The Cedar Room, and the Quilt Rack. However, Talbott is excited for individuals who have been in North Platte in recent years to see the progress made throughout the community.

“North Platte is such an evolving community right now. It’s exciting to see all the expansion right now and the new things coming to our community. And yes, people who were here last year are going to see something completely different and new this summer if they do the passport again. It’s great to bring new people and tourism to our community. Because we do have a lot to offer in North Platte.” Talbott added.

According to a press release from the Nebraska Tourism Council, the passport inspires Nebraskans and tourists to travel throughout the state collecting stamps to earn prizes while also supporting Nebraska’s tourism destinations and local businesses.

”We are thrilled to kick off the 2023 Nebraska Passport after another strong year in 2022,” John Ricks, Nebraska Tourism executive director, said. “This year’s program will offer yet another chance for Nebraska travelers to experience our hidden gems while leaving a positive economic impact across the state.” The 2023 Passport will once again feature 70 attractions and 10 themed categories. This year’s program represents 56 communities spanning the entire state. Travelers will have from May 1 through September 30 to visit the attractions and collect their stamps.”

“2023 has plenty of Passport stops that are brand new to all kinds of participants,” Madison Johnson, Passport program coordinator, said. “This year, you can go antiquing, feed zoo animals, rent bikes and eat everything from BBQ to artisanal chocolates! Most importantly Passporters will spend quality time with friends and family or simply fall in love with Nebraska.”

Passports will be available at participating stops starting May 1 or can be pre-ordered at NebraskaPassport.com. Participants are encouraged to download the Nebraska Passport App on their smartphone for the option of digital stamps, supplementing the physical Passport booklet for convenience. The full list of passport stops can be viewed by clicking here.

