80-year-old woman dies after porch roof collapses under heavy snow

The recent round of Northern California storms has now turned deadly. (Source: KMAX/KOVR/CNN)
By KMAX, KOVR staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 8:24 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORESTHILL, Calif. (KMAX/KOVR) - In a catastrophic collapse, a back porch roof caved in under the weight of heavy snow.

An 80-year-old woman caught in the collapse was killed on Tuesday.

Neighbors pulled her out, and firefighters responding to the call of a woman trapped in the collapse found her in cardiac arrest.

She died after being rushed to the hospital.

“We just saw the activity and knew it wasn’t good,” said Allan Carlson, who lives up the street and watched the flurry of first responders.

“We were just watching all the snow come down, and it was just nonstop. And then the paramedics came in and then a captain right after that,” he said.

The deadly collapse comes on a day the community has been hit hard by snow, with some 3 feet falling in a 24-hour period, leaving Forresthill rooftops bearing an extra burden.

“Make sure you shovel,” Carlson said. “Keep the weight off, you know, cause this is, we’ve got a lot of weight. You can see the house over there. You can see how much amount of snow that’s up there on the roof.”

People who live in this community are used to extreme weather. Jeff Frenger owns a quad utility vehicle for snowstorms like this.

“Just staying prepared and just doing what you can do. Hunker down and wait it out. That is all you can do,” he said.

Downed trees have snapped power lines, causing power outages across the area.

“Snow is heavy, so it’s the kind of thing that you really need to pay attention to,” said Aosha Wells of Foresthill.

Copyright 2023 KMAX/KOVR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska State Patrol cruiser
North Platte business sells alcohol to a minor during State Patrol compliance checks
Logan Divine appeared in Lincoln County District Court Monday
Man charged with first-degree murder appears in Lincoln County District Court
Blakely is taking his love of sneakers and sharing it with North Platte.
Young entrepreneur to open sneaker store on March 4
Boy's Basketball: Ogallala vs. Adams Central Highlights
Boy’s District Finals: Ogallala faces Adams Central in the C1-2 District Finals
Jeffrey Adams is charged in the death of his wife at a home in Marquette, Nebraska.
Marquette man charged for killing wife during argument

Latest News

The TikTok startup page is displayed on an iPhone in Ottawa, Ontario, Monday, Feb. 27, 2023.
TikTok sets new default time limits for minors
Co-anchors Savannah Guthrie, left, and Hoda Kotb pose on "Today" show set at NBC Studios on...
NBC’s Hoda Kotb off ‘Today’ show due to family health issue
Six brand-new Dodge Challenger Hellcats were stolen from a Kentucky dealership.
Thieves steal 6 expensive cars from Kentucky dealership
FILE - A woman walks by a building destroyed by a Russian strike in Kupiansk, Ukraine, Monday,...
Ukraine official: Forces may pull out of key eastern city
The FDA has authorized an at-home test that checks for both Covid and the flu.
Nebraska health professionals react to new COVID and Flu test