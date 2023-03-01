Bill to authorize physical intervention by teachers considered

The Nebraska Legislature’s Education Committee heard testimony on LB811 on Tuesday.
By Tristen Winder
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 5:01 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Nebraska Legislature’s Education Committee heard testimony on a bill intended to assist Nebraska teachers in controlling violent and disruptive students on Tuesday.

The measure was sponsored by Nebraska State Senator and Education Committee Chair Dave Murman. If the bill is approved, it would authorize teachers and other school personnel to use reasonable physical intervention to manage student behavior to protect the student or another person from physical harm.

Senator Murman’s bill is similar to the ones introduced previously by former Lincoln County Senator Mike Groene.

Senator Murman said he introduced the bill at the request of the Nebraska State Education Association, the state teachers’ union. Many Nebraska teachers are leaving the profession because of increasing violence among students in schools, he said, exacerbating the state’s teacher shortage.

“We have to allow teachers to defend themselves, their students, their classroom, and their school hallways,” Senator Murman said.

His proposal also would require each school district to ensure that teachers, administrators, paraprofessionals, school nurses, and counselors receive behavioral awareness and intervention training before the end of the 2026-27 school year. The district could offer the training to other school staff at its discretion, according to the Nebraska Legislature’s online update.

The committee took no immediate action on the bill.

