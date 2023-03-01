Boy’s District Basketball: St. Pat’s and Boyd County face off in Grand Island for the D1-1 District Finals

High School Basketball
News 2 at Ten
By Lindsey Bonner
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 10:52 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The top-seeded 22-2 Irish of St. Patrick’s traveled to Grand Island to face the sixteenth-seeded Boyd County Spartans for the D1-1 District Finals.

The Irish defeated Maywood/Hayes Center in the D1-10 Sub-District Championship by a final score of 40-39. Boyd County defeated Ainsworth in the D1-6 Sub-District finals by a final score of 59-41.

In the end, St. Pat’s comes away with the 58-37 win over Boyd County to claim the District D1-1 crown.

The Irish will compete for the State Title in Lincoln March 8th through the 11th.

