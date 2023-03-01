Boy’s District Basketball: York hosts McCook for the B-7 District Finals

By Lindsey Bonner
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 10:49 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The 15-6 York Dukes host the 13-9 McCook Bison in the B-7 District Finals.

McCook was able to capture the B-7 Sub-District Championship with a 49-30 win against Northwest. York fell to Seward in the B-6 Sub-District Championship, but was still able to secure a wildcard spot.

In the end, the Dukes comes away with the 66-54 win over the Bison to claim the B-7 District Title.

McCook ends the season with a 13-10 overall record and are the District B-7 Runners-up.

Boy’s basketball district finals match-ups set

