Boy’s District Finals: Maywood Hayes Center hosts Loomis for the D1-2 District Finals

High School Basketball
News 2 at Ten
By Lindsey Bonner
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 10:41 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The 24-2 Maywood/Hayes Center Wolves host the 14-8 Loomis Wolves in the D1-2 District Finals.

In the D1-10 Sub-District Finals Maywood/Hayes Center lost to the Irish of St. Pat’s by a final score of 40-39, however, the Wolves were still able to claim a wildcard spot to play for a District Final. The Loomis Wolves faced Southern Valley in the D1-9 Sub-District Final where they won 61-45 to earn a spot in the District Finals.

After a battle for four quarters, the Maywood/Hayes Center Wolves come away with the 50-31 win over Loomis to become the D1-2 District Champions.

Maywood/Hayes Center will compete for the State Title in Lincoln March 8th through the 11th.

Boy’s basketball district finals match-ups set

