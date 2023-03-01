Carpenter’s late free throw lifts NPCC over Northeastern JC

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The NPCC Knights capitalized on free throws from Bruce Carpenter with 3.6 seconds left in the second half to defeat Northeastern Junior College in their regular season finale.

NPCC led throughout the majority of the second half until late when Northeastern took a one point lead with two minutes to go before the Knights went on a quick 4-0 run to lead by three. The Plainsmen tied the game on a three with 30 seconds left which set up Carpenter for one shot to take the lead. He would be fouled and go to the line and make one of two, and that was all the Knights needed as the Northeastern half court shot at the buzzer comes up short.

The Knights finish the season 13-15 with the win, next up is the first round of the District 9 Championships which are scheduled to start Saturday.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.