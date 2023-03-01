Carpenter’s late free throw lifts NPCC over Northeastern JC

NPCC vs NEJC Lites
By Jon Allen
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 9:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The NPCC Knights capitalized on free throws from Bruce Carpenter with 3.6 seconds left in the second half to defeat Northeastern Junior College in their regular season finale.

NPCC led throughout the majority of the second half until late when Northeastern took a one point lead with two minutes to go before the Knights went on a quick 4-0 run to lead by three. The Plainsmen tied the game on a three with 30 seconds left which set up Carpenter for one shot to take the lead. He would be fouled and go to the line and make one of two, and that was all the Knights needed as the Northeastern half court shot at the buzzer comes up short.

The Knights finish the season 13-15 with the win, next up is the first round of the District 9 Championships which are scheduled to start Saturday.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Logan Divine appeared in Lincoln County District Court Monday
Man charged with first-degree murder appears in Lincoln County District Court
Nebraska State Patrol cruiser
North Platte business sells alcohol to a minor during State Patrol compliance checks
A Nebraska State Patrol trooper on patrol
Nebraska State Patrol SWAT arrests Lyons man after standoff
A murder investigation is underway at this home located at 502 Carnahan Street in Marquette.
Hamilton County man arrested for killing wife during argument, NSP says
Boy’s basketball district finals match-ups set

Latest News

Jake Harvey named the new Lexington Head Football Coach
Lexington promotes Jake Harvey to Head Football Coach
Boy's Basketball: St. Pat's vs. Hershey Highlights
Boy’s District Basketball: St. Pat’s and Boyd County face off in Grand Island for the D1-1 District Finals
Mullen vs Santee lites
District Final Mullen vs Santee
Boy's Basketball: McCook vs. York Highlights
Boy’s District Basketball: York hosts McCook for the B-7 District Finals
Paxton vs Stuart lites
District Boys Basketball Final Paxton vs Stuart