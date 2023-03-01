Dancing with the Local Stars raised over 20k for students in the area

News 2 at Ten
By Kelsley Wilkinson
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 3:48 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Dancing with the Local Stars was one of the fundraisers that the North Platte Public Schools Foundation puts on to raise money for various causes. This specific fundraiser was to help the Prepared to Learn Fund, which creates funds for kids that may need financial help in order to help with their performance in school.

“This is one of many programs that we have; we work with student services and teach those to counselors; when they see a need with the student, they bring that to the foundation, and we are able to get them what they need; it might be a mattress; it might be a bike so they can get to the school; it might be getting them a ride to school; it might be getting them glasses -- things you might take for granted if you didn’t have to worry about those every day,” Executive Director of NPPSF Terri Burchill said.

The Prepared to Learn Fund wasn’t the only cause being raised Friday night, but the Foundation was looking to raise money for scholarship software so students wouldn’t have to hand write applications for scholarships instead they will be able to submit an application via online, which helps save time and trees.

Burchill also said, “Friday night was a huge success due to the amount of money that was raised.”

The People’s Choice Award was one of the new additions to Dancing with the Stars. For every $1 they receive, it equals 1 vote, and the foundation had a goal of $7,500, but in total, it raised $8,800 by itself. In total, the foundation raised over $20,000 to help students in the area. It is not too late, if you want to help with donations as well you can click on their here to access their website.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska State Patrol cruiser
North Platte business sells alcohol to a minor during State Patrol compliance checks
Logan Divine appeared in Lincoln County District Court Monday
Man charged with first-degree murder appears in Lincoln County District Court
Blakely is taking his love of sneakers and sharing it with North Platte.
Young entrepreneur to open sneaker store on March 4
Boy's Basketball: Ogallala vs. Adams Central Highlights
Boy’s District Finals: Ogallala faces Adams Central in the C1-2 District Finals
Jeffrey Adams is charged in the death of his wife at a home in Marquette, Nebraska.
Marquette man charged for killing wife during argument

Latest News

The North Platte High School Invitational Art Exhibit is on display for the whole month of...
Prairie Arts Center hosts Annual High School Invitational
February is American Heart Month and Dr. Steven Kelley with the Baton Rouge Cardiology Center...
Lincoln County men reflect on heart issues during American Heart Month
Construction work between Ogallala and Roscoe is scheduled to begin March 6th, weather...
Highway 30 construction planned between Ogallala and Roscoe
Cody Park's elk in North Platte, NE.
UNL and NE Game & Parks partner for statewide elk study