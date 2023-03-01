District Boys Basketball Final Paxton vs Stuart

News 2 at Ten
By Kelsley Wilkinson
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 10:48 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - From Broken Bow, it was Paxton vs. Stuart. Paxton is looking to keep their good season going and make it to the States.

Starting things in the first half, it was all Tigers, as they started the game on a 16-0 run to give them a decent lead. In the second quarter Paxton still keeping the peddal to the metal with a huge stop to put them up by 11 at the half.

Stuart tried to stay in it and make a run in the second half, but Paxton and his crowd were simply too loud as they came away with a 56-47 victory.

