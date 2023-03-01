District Final Mullen vs Santee

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Down at Ord High School, it was Mullen taking on Santee. Santee was looking for their first ever state-level appearance, while Mullen was looking for any way possible to make it out there.

Starting things off in the first half, it was back and forth between the two teams, as the highest any team led by was 6, and it ended up being tied.

In the second half, the Broncos are looking to stay alive, but the Warriors were just too much, and they make their first state appearance with a score of 61-55.

