Grand Island man arrested for possession of child pornography

21-year-old Andrew Alcala
21-year-old Andrew Alcala(10/11 NOW)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 6:43 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol Tech Crimes Unit have arrested a Grand Island man after a child exploitation investigation.

On November 7, 2022, NSP, with assistance from Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), performed a search warrant at the residence of 1612 S. Lincoln Avenue, in Grand Island. The search of the residence involved a child exploitation investigation.

Following an investigation, NSP investigators arrested 21-year-old Andrew Alcala for possession child pornography on Monday. Alcala was lodged in Hall County Jail. The investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Logan Divine appeared in Lincoln County District Court Monday
Man charged with first-degree murder appears in Lincoln County District Court
Nebraska State Patrol cruiser
North Platte business sells alcohol to a minor during State Patrol compliance checks
A Nebraska State Patrol trooper on patrol
Nebraska State Patrol SWAT arrests Lyons man after standoff
A murder investigation is underway at this home located at 502 Carnahan Street in Marquette.
Hamilton County man arrested for killing wife during argument, NSP says
Boy’s basketball district finals match-ups set

Latest News

A Nebraska State Patrol trooper on patrol
Troopers arrest two after pursuit in west Omaha
Cody Park's elk in North Platte, NE.
University of Nebraska-Lincoln and Nebraska Game & Parks partner for statewide elk study
Nebraska State Patrol cruiser
North Platte business sells alcohol to a minor during State Patrol compliance checks
KNOP Weather Outlook 2-28-2023
Cooler air filters in this week with a little moisture