Highway 30 construction planned between Ogallala and Roscoe

Construction work between Ogallala and Roscoe is scheduled to begin March 6th, weather...
Construction work between Ogallala and Roscoe is scheduled to begin March 6th, weather permitting. The project is expected to wrap up this summer.(MGN)
By Beatriz Reyna
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 11:20 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Work will begin on US Highway 30 between Roscoe and Ogallala on March 6, weather permitting according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

Paulsen, Inc. of Cozad, Nebraska is the contractor for this project. Work will include grading, milling, concrete overlay, asphalt surfacing, and seeding. Traffic will be maintained with lane closures for the duration of the project. A 12-foot width restriction will be in effect.

Future detours will begin March 12 and end mid-June for the concrete overlay work. Further detour information will be provided prior to the detour. Anticipated project completion is July 2023.

Motorists are reminded to drive cautiously in and near work zones, to buckle up, and to put phones down.

